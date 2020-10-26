New independent restaurant to open in Wokingham this month

WORK IS well underway for the opening of a new restaurant in Wokingham town centre.

Chalk on Broad Street will open its doors for the first time later this month, bringing an independently-owned British eatery to the borough.

With a nod to its past, the restaurant takes its name from its history. Based in the former school house on Broad Street, owners Ben Bond, David Brunner and Craig van der Meer wanted to respect the building’s heritage.

Ahead of its opening, the trio outlined their vision for Wokingham.

“David is the mastermind that brought us here,” explained Mr van der Meer, the restaurant’s head chef. “We’re focusing on seasonal, fresh British food. There are no British restaurants in this area,” he added. “It won’t be too fussy. It’s about making flavoursome, honest food.”

The restaurant will serve breakfast, lunch and dinner with prices ranging from £6 to £9 for starters, £14 to £23 for main courses and £6 to £7 for desserts.

And there will be an additional grab-and-go style cafe at the front of the building. Formerly a Prezzo, Chalk will repurpose the old Italian restaurant’s secluded main bar to become a separate coffee outlet serving homemade cakes, breakfast sandwiches and pastries.

The owners each have a background in the hospitality industry, with Mr Bond and Mr Brunner previously working together in the Fego chain, and Mr van der Meer joining from his role as executive chef at The Rosate in Reading.

Mr Bond, general manager, said: “We want it to feel like a home away from home — somewhere you can come at any time of the day. A brunch with friends, a working lunch, a family celebration.

“We hope to host events in the extension area when they’re allowed — birthdays, engagement parties, anniversaries, those kinds of things.”

And the trio hope to better utilise the front and back garden patios, for outside dining.

“We’ll be placing lots of tables in the courtyard out the front,” Mr Bond added. “And I can see the back garden becoming a fantastic spot for brunch.”

With a large footprint, Mr Bond said he is confident they can create a bustling, covid-safe restaurant.

“We started thinking about this project in April — everything we have done has considered all of the covid rules,” he said.

“Tables will be spaced apart, sanitising stations will be available and we will have a softer, phased opening. There’s still a hunger for people to go out, as long as it’s a safe, considered environment.”

The interior has been created by Elise Bowd-Jones, of Beau-Riley Designs, said Mr Bond. “The decor will all be sympathetic to the building.

“As an old school house, we’re using a lectern as the host point, and we’re keeping the original fireplace,” he said.

“We’re using lots of greenery, plants and earthy tones.”

The team have built a new, central bar in the main section of the restaurant, with a range of bench, round and high-table seating throughout the three rooms.

Chalk on Broad Street will be open for breakfasts, lunch and dinner Tuesdays to Saturdays and breakfast and lunches on Sundays.

For more information, and to find out the opening date, search for Chalk Wokingham on Facebook.