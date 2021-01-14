New Indian restaurant opens in Peach Place

A TASTE of India is coming to Wokingham.

Dabbawalla, a new Indian kitchen, opens its doors for the first time on Peach Place today.

When the pandemic is over, the town centre site will offer both dine-in and takeaway meals, all inspired by the lively Indian street food scene.

Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration at Wokingham Borough Council, says she is looking forward to trying Dabbawalla’s menu for herself.

“We may feel that we all know Indian food but the more we talked with the Dabbawalla founders, the more we realised that this is going to be something completely different and very exciting,” she said.

“Their passion for modern food that draws upon heritage dishes, along with their vision for this vibrant new restaurant is inspiring.”

With its modern design, the councillor says Dabbawalla will fit right in on Peach Place.

The restaurant will also place a big focus on sustainability, and has created bespoke containers for takeaway orders.

They pay homage to the ‘Dabbawallas’, or lunch boxes, of Mumbai which can be bought on the first visit, returned and replaced at no additional cost.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dabbawalla is operating on a takeaway only policy for the foreseeable future in order to protect employees and customers. Once restrictions allow, it will be open for dine-in too.

To find out more, visit: www.dabbawalla.uk