New initiative sees council helping recruit carers across Wokingham borough

Care
THE COUNCIL is helping recruit carers across the borough.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing, and adult services, said: “Working as a carer can be very flexible.

“People can work around other commitments and many providers offer a range of working patterns.

“Care workers support a variety of people and develop rewarding relationships.

Residents interested in starting a career in care can view live vacancies on the council website by searching ‘social care jobs from other providers.’

