New kids on the block: Royal Berks welcomes a quartet of mascots

by Jess Warren
Kiki - Kangaroo
Kiki - Kangaroo

A new family has arrived at the Royal Berks NHS foundation to help our youngest patients feel less anxious.

In August last year, the Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust launched its mascot competition to help engage children and young people and help them feel comfortable when they visit the hospital or attend a clinic — and to encourage them to get involved with their care.

A spokesperson from the trust said: “The hospital received an amazing response from our local community and even a pandemic could stop the new family taking up permanent residence in the Trust.

“After what has been a year of lockdowns, isolation and sadness our new family brings a rainbow of hope and happiness to our youngest patients.

“So we are pleased to introduce our new family, Bob, Fera, Max and Kiki.”

The four mascots were created by JB Binauhan, Chloe Li, Alexia Tiplady and McKenzie Edgar respectively.

Max the Mole
Fera - wheelchair kitten
Fera – wheelchair kitten

Each of the winning entries came with a short background story and the winning mascots and their story will be shared on the new Trust website to be launched in April.

As soon as lockdown and visiting restrictions are lifted, the Trust will be inviting the winners to attend the hospital to receive their winning certificate along with an opportunity to meet and be photographed with their giant mascot.

