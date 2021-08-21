New look – and a village shop – for Finchampstead’s Greyhound pub

A REFURBISHED Finchampstead pub reopened its doors to the public this weekend – but the changes aren’t finished yet.

The Greyhound, on Longwater Road, welcomed back visitors on Friday, August 20, thanks to Brucan Pubs founders James Lyon-Shaw and Jamie Dobbin.

And in a few weeks time, the team will open Goswell and Bird’s, a traditional village store located next to the pub.

The shop will offer rare breed meats, fresh breads, seasonal fruit and vegetables, and a daytime cafe menu for breakfasts and lunches.

Every item has been sustainably sourced and chosen by Mr Dobbin, and the team is committed to zero plastic across the business.

“We are delighted to be reopening The Greyhound after a substantial refurbishment and we hope that the local community will really enjoy our sense of traditional hospitality and comfortable surroundings,” said Mr Lyon-Shaw.

The pub menu includes daily, hyper-seasonal specials, and plenty of British meat and fish.

Meat lovers can enjoy 45- day aged native and rare breed steaks – also available in the village store – as well as a Beef Wellington for two, as a nod to the local college of the same name.

On Friday and Saturday nights, a handful of rare bottles will be available to enjoy alongside the existing wine list for diners who want a special treat.

Mr Lyon-Shaw added: “We want The Greyhound to be seen as the hub of the community, a place for casual drinks, long lunches and celebratory dinners. We very much look forward to getting to know the locals.

“On a personal level, as a pub that my parents used to frequent while living in Crowthorne, where I was

born, it feels good to be keeping it alive and thriving in another chapter of the amazing history of this cherished public house.”

For more details, visit greyhoundfinchampstead.co.uk