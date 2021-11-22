New managing director for David Wilson Homes

A HOUSEBUILDER has appointed a new managing director for its Thames Valley division.

Campbell Gregg is joining David Wilson Homes and will work from its Hungerford base.

The 47-year-old is originally from Fife, and was a Captain in the army.

He has previously worked as an Operations Director for Barratt Developments’ West Region and as a Managing Director for another housebuilder.

Campbell said: “Barratt Developments, which David Wilson Homes is a part of, is well respected as one of the leading housebuilders in the UK.

“Having had previous experience with the developer, I was thrilled when the opportunity arose to re-join, in particular, taking over the Hungerford division with its reputation for high quality, well designed developments.”

Among his many responsibilities are the day-to-day operations of the business, while also maintaining a long-term strategic view on the direction of the division and its land acquisition.

In his spare time, Campbell enjoys coaching his son’s rugby team and is a keen clay pigeon shooter.