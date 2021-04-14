Wokingham.Today

New name for Courtney Buses

Thames Valley Buses
Thames Valley Buses is the new name for Courtney Buses

A BUS service has changed its name for the first time in nearly 50 years.

On Monday, Courtney Buses formally rebranded as Thames Valley Buses.

The travel provider, which was acquired by Reading Buses in April 2019, has made a number of investments in the region in recent years, including low emission vehicles for Wokingham and Heathrow, and new buses for Slough.

Robert Williams, CEO of Reading Buses, said: “The switch over will bring smart new branding to the rest of the Courtney Buses network in the coming months”.

After buying the company two years ago, Mr Williams said a rebrand was needed, after Courtney Buses had run under the same name since 1973.

“Although it had a good reputation, it was a family name without the family in the company,” Reading Buses CEO explained.

“We decided it would need to be phased out.”

