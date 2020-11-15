The Wokingham Paper

New names joining The Lexicon next month

by Charlotte King0

A TASTE of the Mediterranean is coming to neighbouring Bracknell.

The Real Greek is to open its doors in The Lexicon next month.

Taking over from Carluccio’s, the restaurant will be launching on Eagle Lane, bringing a Mediterranean menu to the shopping centre.

“The Real Greek is delighted to be opening a brand new restaurant in The Lexicon – our 18th site,” said Nabil Mankarious, managing director at The Real Greek.

“It has been designed with the health and safety of our staff and customers as our number one priority and will provide new jobs.”

It’s not the only new arrival at the shopping centre. British lifestyle brand Crew Clothing will also be opening to the public on Braccan Walk.

“We are delighted to welcome these two fantastic and renowned brands to the town centre,” said Rob Morris, general manager at The Lexicon.

“Both offer something different from our existing proposition and I’m sure will be popular with our shoppers and diners.”

It is anticipated that the openings will create 25 jobs in the area.

The stores are due to open next month.

Related posts

Don’t miss Wokingham’s May Fayre in the town centre TODAY

Phil Creighton

Psst… anyone seen a lawnmower for the borough?

Phil Creighton

“It is all to play for” – Sheppard plots route to final for Bracknell Bees

Tom Crocker
0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.