New names joining The Lexicon next month

A TASTE of the Mediterranean is coming to neighbouring Bracknell.

The Real Greek is to open its doors in The Lexicon next month.

Taking over from Carluccio’s, the restaurant will be launching on Eagle Lane, bringing a Mediterranean menu to the shopping centre.

“The Real Greek is delighted to be opening a brand new restaurant in The Lexicon – our 18th site,” said Nabil Mankarious, managing director at The Real Greek.

“It has been designed with the health and safety of our staff and customers as our number one priority and will provide new jobs.”

It’s not the only new arrival at the shopping centre. British lifestyle brand Crew Clothing will also be opening to the public on Braccan Walk.

“We are delighted to welcome these two fantastic and renowned brands to the town centre,” said Rob Morris, general manager at The Lexicon.

“Both offer something different from our existing proposition and I’m sure will be popular with our shoppers and diners.”

It is anticipated that the openings will create 25 jobs in the area.

The stores are due to open next month.