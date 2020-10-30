New noodle restaurant launched in Twyford

WOKSTA, a Pan Asian fusion restaurant is opening its doors for the first time today.

With stores in Slough and Staines already, Woksta is preparing to open its third takeaway restaurant on London Road at the end of the week.

And the franchise manager hopes that Woksta’s opening will offer the community a bit more choice when it comes to takeaway food.

“We’re really looking forward to opening,” said Shazad Din, head of Woksta’s Twyford franchise.

“We realised that there are a lot of small towns and villages which unfortunately, because of online ordering systems, sometimes go without diverse takeaway options.

“People shouldn’t have to go into Reading town centre to get a stir fry and we can’t wait to give the people of Twyford that choice which they might not have had before.”

Woksta Twyford will offer customers takeaway street food, with gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and high protein options on the menu.

“So we have a few ‘superstar’ menu items including tempura prawns, spring rolls, and mango chili prawns,” Mr Din said.

“We also have ‘create your own’ wok bowls where customers can choose different bases and a variety of toppings. The whole philosophy of Woksta is that we are stir fry superstars so whatever we do, we stir fry it.”

Woksta Twyford also has a range of fusion wraps filled with egg fried rice and customisable fillings, and stir fried salad bowls. And the franchise head is looking forward to launching a chicken katsu curry at the Twyford shop too.

“We’re especially excited about the katsu curry because we’ve received a lot of requests for that over the past six months,” he added.

Mr Din is also hoping that Woksta will be able to give back to the Twyford community.

“We will be looking to employ local people, and we will be sourcing fresh vegetables, salads and so forth from the community. Where we can give back to the area, we make an effort to,” he said.

To find out more, visit: woksta.co.uk