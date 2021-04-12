New online exhibition features work by the Reading Guild of Artists

ART EXHIBITIONS will be presented online showcasing the work of talented artists.

The Reading Guild of Artists, a group of professional and amateur artists in Berkshire, has announced its new online exhibitions called While We Wait.

Members of the RGA have created a selection of artistic work for everyone to enjoy.

Included in the exhibitions are pieces by new members who joined last year but weren’t able to exhibit physically.

Along with a positive response, RGA chairman, Anthony Wilder, had pointed out how new members had taken the opportunity to “break new ground”.

In anticipation to reopen the gallery in person, the RGA hopes that with the online exhibitions it’ll help showcase new members and all their hard work.

For more information visit rga-artists.org.uk/