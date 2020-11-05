New owners take on The Courtyard

A NEW owner will be taking over a town centre restaurant, and they’re bringing a taste of Hollywood.

Tom Anderson and Jay Robinson will be opening a California-inspired restaurant in Wokingham Town Hall, which was previously home to The Courtyard.

The co-owners said they want to “bring a West Hollywood vibe back in their hometown” with their eatery, RYND.

Mr Anderson said he is looking forward to creating a welcoming space.

Mr Anderson said: “We are very excited to open and have already started creating what we hope to be a welcoming space, and will share our menu and opening details with you soon.”

The restaurant aims to become a “retreat from the daily grind”. It will be open throughout the daytime and evenings, serving brunch, lunch and dinner.

The menu will include local market produce, a house blend speciality coffee, freshly baked cakes and pastries, plant-based dishes and grazing boards to share.

Head bakery chef Lara Thompson will supply customers with fresh cakes, desserts and doughnuts.

The restaurant is a reincarnation of the brand’s previous cocktail bar on Castle Street, in Reading, which closed in 2016.

During that time, it featured on the World’s Best Bars website.

The duo will bring back old favourites to their drinks menu, and launch a range of house cocktails as well.

Inside, the restaurant will be filled with green plants, marble benches and finished with oak. Customers can eat inside, or dine al-fresco on Market Place.

Wokingham Town Council mayor, Cllr Tony Lack, said: “On behalf of Wokingham Town Council I would like to offer RYND a very warm welcome to our town.

“We were delighted to receive a very high level of interest when The Courtyard space became available in the summer; this showed us the great confidence business has in Wokingham, even during these difficult times.

“The council went through a rigorous process to fairly consider all parties — Tom and his team stood out.

“They will be bringing something new and different in terms of their food offer, approach to locally sourced food and their intention to become part of, and work with, our community.

“As they open in the heart of the town they will be a great addition to our Market Place and the town as a whole. The council wishes them every success and I would encourage everyone to come and support this new local business in the months and years ahead.”

For more information, visit: www.rynd.co.uk