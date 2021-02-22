New podcast devoted to telling people’s stories runners-up in national awards

A PODCAST in the South East missed out on winning an award this month.

The Weekly Experience, created by Buzz podcasts, features content from Berkshire, Hampshire and Surrey.

It was nominated in the Podcasting for Business Awards for its mix of conversation.

Production manager Roger Noble said: “Everyone has a story to tell, and people want to know the local information, so this a perfect way of putting it across to a rapidly increasing audience day by day, now that, sadly, local radio disappears.’’

The team uses the strapline Real People, Real Stories and Real Life.

The audio series regularly features business traders, shops and musicians, singers and bands.

The team is happy to hear from anyone who might like to feature.

The podcasts are available to listen to at the website and also available at Apple Podcast, Google and Spotify.

For more information, or to be interviewed, email: Roger@smjmediagroup.uk