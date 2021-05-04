New police initiative aims to keep cyclists safe

WOKINGHAM Borough Council has launched a new initiative with Thames Valley Police in an effort to keep cyclists safe.

The new partnership will see police officers take to the streets on bicycles, stopping anybody who drives dangerously close.

Motorists who are stopped will be escorted to a designated site where they will have their driving licence, insurance, and eyesight checked by police.

The council’s My Journey team will also be on hand to educate drivers on the dangers of passing too close to cyclists.

PC Liz Johnson, road safety officer for Thames Valley Police, said: “A close pass not only presents a danger to the cyclist, but it is also intimidating.

“As the Highway Code states, overtake only when it is safe and legal to do so, and drivers should allow vulnerable road users as much room as they would when overtaking a car.”

She said a driver deemed passing dangerously close can be prosecuted and taken to court.

“Ultimately, we want all road users to share the roads together. We are about making the roads safer for all and making sure we all get to our destinations safely.”

Andy Glencross, assistant director for highways at Wokingham Borough Council, added: “The safety of our residents is our number one priority and our My Journey team welcome the opportunity to work with Thames Valley Police on this initiative.

“We continue to implement walking and cycling infrastructure across the borough to encourage more active travel.”

Read more about the campaign in Thursday’s print edition of Wokingham.Today