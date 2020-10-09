New police powers granted in bid to quell outbreaks of violence in Crowthorne and Sandhurst

A NEW police order has been placed on Crowthorne and Sandhurst allows officers to disperse gatherings.

The move follows last weekend’s Section 60 initiative which gave officers stop and search powers.

It is part of a campaign to stamp out anti-social behaviour which has included reports of organised fights with weapons.

The section 34 order, part of the Anti-Social Crime & Disorder Act, 2014 has been authorised by Inspector Helen Kenny of Bracknell Police Station, and started at 3pm on Friday, October 9. It lasts for 48 hours and will end at 3pm on Sunday.

Under the dispersal order, Police can ask an individual to leave the area if they are likely to be involved in anti-social behaviour or crime. It is an offence to fail to comply.

Police officers have been working with the community, including schools, to try and bring the incidents to an end.

As we revealed in this week’s print edition of Wokingham.Today, Local Policing Area Commander for Bracknell and Wokingham, Superintendent Felicity Parker, said that last weekend’s Section 60 order had had the desired effect in preventing outbreaks of violence, although no weapons had been found.

And authorising the new order, Inspector Kenny said in a statement: “This dispersal order has been put in place following reports of disorder in areas of Sandhurst and Crowthorne in previous weekends.

“A number of arrests have been made with regards to this disorder between groups of youths.

“As such, members of the public will see an increased police presence throughout the weekend.

“We would advise anyone from the community who has any concerns to speak to one of our officers.”

“We would also encourage people to please report any incidents of disorder on 101 or 999.”