Wokingham.Today

New pop-up music, food and drink market to open in Reading

by Staff Writer0
Market Yard will open in a former printhouse. Picture: Phil Creighton

A POP-UP INDOOR market is set to open in the former Reading Post print house this November.

Market Yard, on Tessa Road, will welcome food traders, bars, live music and DJs to its venue after it was granted a licence by Reading Borough Council.

The 1,200 capacity indoor space includes three rooms and an outdoor terrace, which will be used to host music events, street food and drinks.

Market Yard at Printhouse Reading follows on from Market Yard at Hills Meadow Car Park, a pop-up outdoor market which took place in Caversham earlier this year.

Running for eight weeks initially, the venue will start by opening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

And Wednesdays and Thursdays will be added from the end of November.

For more details, visit: marketyard.co.uk

close
Wokingham Today Retina logo

Keep up to date by signing up for our daily newsletter

We don’t spam we only send our newsletter to people who have requested it.

Related posts

Finchampstead nursery gets golden ticket for a day of fun

Gemma Davidson

WATCH: Police raid Wokingham home as part of drug-related investigation

Phil Creighton

Wokingham Council reported to Government over debt level fears

Phil Creighton
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.