New pop-up music, food and drink market to open in Reading

A POP-UP INDOOR market is set to open in the former Reading Post print house this November.

Market Yard, on Tessa Road, will welcome food traders, bars, live music and DJs to its venue after it was granted a licence by Reading Borough Council.

The 1,200 capacity indoor space includes three rooms and an outdoor terrace, which will be used to host music events, street food and drinks.

Market Yard at Printhouse Reading follows on from Market Yard at Hills Meadow Car Park, a pop-up outdoor market which took place in Caversham earlier this year.

Running for eight weeks initially, the venue will start by opening on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

And Wednesdays and Thursdays will be added from the end of November.

For more details, visit: marketyard.co.uk