New president for chamber of commerce

THERE’S a new kid on the block at the Thames Valley Chamber of Commerce (TVCC).

At the end of March, the group’s Reading and Wokingham branch welcomed Marcus Johnson

as its new president.

The group, which represents the TVCC in local policy discussions in Wokingham and beyond, has been working hard to provide an active voice for the business community throughout the pandemic.

Mr Johnson said the region has a “strong and well-connected business community”.

“With its ease of access to London and the rest of the country, it has a legacy of well-known firms over the last 40 years,” he said.

“The Reading & Wokingham LCAG members and I are working to promote the sector and market strengths of the region and ensure that it continues to receive appropriate financial injections to strengthen local infrastructure and secure the future success of the region.”