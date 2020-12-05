New procurement process to help the council care for vulnerable residents

A NEW procurement process aimed at improving the way in which Wokingham Borough Council cares for its vulnerable residents has been given the green light.

At the virtual meeting of Wokingham Borough Council’s executive committee, held on Thursday, November 26, councillors agreed the Support and Care Procurement Framework.

It helps those who need supported living or home care arrangements, with an aim of supporting residents to be as independent for as long as possible in their own homes, rather than being placed into residential care homes.

Providers will be asked to deliver reablement and strength-based commissioning where the individual will continue to receive personalised support and be at the centre of any support. In return the council plans to offer residents a high-quality choice of services.

Authority for the procurement model will be given to the council’s director of adult social services Matt Pope.

In the year 2018/19, the council received 4,345 requests for information, advice or support from the council from 2,025 new clients. While the majority of queries were resolved by pointing to existing universal services or no need for additional help, 11% of enquiries led to long-term care.

The procurement process will be part of the department’s existing budget, but instead is seen as a chance for the council to “maintain sufficiency within the local adult social care market”.

Before councillors held a vote on the proposals, there were two questions from councillors.

Lib Dem Cllr David Hare said the party welcomed the policy, but wanted to know how the council would ensure that people in care settings did not face disruption or unnecessary changes as a result.

Cllr Charles Margetts, the executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services, said: “Our ambition is for Wokingham Borough to be one of the best boroughs for adults and carers in need of support and care to live, where they feel safe, included and a key part of our community.

“Our procurement will help us achieve this ambition”.

The council helps around 700 people at any one time, Cllr Margetts continued, and there are around 30 new adult care packages devised every month.

“Our aim to ensure that services are personalised and are in the Best Interest of clients. We recognise the importance of ensuring continuity for all residents and minimising disruption,” he continued.

“The Care and Support Framework will be developed in collaboration with our local market and social care providers will have the opportunity to work with us in designing the framework.”

He promised that packages would be managed and clients supported through a social worker.

“Alternatively clients can be offered Direct Payments allowing them to receive their existing service with their existing providers should they choose to do so.

“We recognise that at times people’s needs may be better met by providers who are not on the framework and our process will allow us to use those providers as needed, ensuring that the clients interest is always a priority.”

And Conservative Cllr Chris Bowring wanted to know how the framework ties into the wider picture for adult social care in the borough.

“Adult Social Care will work closely with social care providers to ensure high-quality choice of services are provided support and safeguard vulnerable residents, enabling them to remain as independent as possible for as long as possible in their own homes and communities,” Cllr Margetts said.

The Executive passed the motion.