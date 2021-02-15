New recycling bags arriving next week have been delayed by Brexit and coronavirus

RESIDENTS will start to see recycling bags arrive on their doorsteps towards the end of the month, as the big switch-over from black boxes begins.

From Monday, February 22, the borough council will begin delivering recycling bags, food waste bags and general waste bags to all local residents.

The green recycling sacks will replace the current black box system. They feature velcro fasteners in an effort to keep waste dry before it is collected, and are weighted at the bottom to stop them blowing away.

Cllr Parry Batth, executive member for environment, said the scheme should save the council and taxpayers money.

The council hopes it will make the borough more sustainable and help it towards its target of 70% recycling by 2030.

And in the meantime, residents are asked to keep their recycling dry if possible – countries that accept waste for processing no longer want wet cardboard and paper as it makes it harder to sort.

The council wants residents to do everything they can to ensure the recycling in their black boxes stays as dry as possible.

Wokingham Borough Council leader John Halsall said: “Please keep your waste dry – put your paper out on the day of collection, and put the blue bag on top of the boxes”.

The bags were due to arrive in November, but have been held up by both the covid pandemic and Brexit, although the council says that there are no additional import taxes to pay.

Global logistics issues are currently causing issues at UK ports, in particular Felixstowe, leading to backlogs in deliveries.

Wokingham Borough Council’s executive member for environment and leisure, Cllr Parry Batth, said: “The council ordered waterproof recycling bags to replace our existing black boxes back in summer of 2020.

“The production time was expected to take longer due to the impact of the covid pandemic on production and the supply chain. We were expecting the bags to arrive in November.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic has also impacted global shipping routes and created congestion at UK ports. Brexit has also had an impact on the shipping as it has impacted on the availability of shipping containers in the Far East where the bags are being manufactured.

“The bags are coming from Vietnam and are not subject to any European import taxes.”

He added: “We expect the rollout of the waterproof recycling bags to begin at the end of February/beginning of March along with the delivery of the blue rubbish bags.

“We do not anticipate that the lockdown would impact the deliveries to residents.

“The deliveries will be undertaken in line with Government guidelines and all staff handling of bags will ensure the correct measures, including the use of hand sanitiser, will take place.

“In effect, it will be similar to picking up your shopping from the supermarket.”

The Liberal Democrcats welcomed the introduction of the bags.

Cllr Clive Jones, the party’s environment spokesperson, said: “Liberal Democrats want residents to recycle as much as they can, that’s why we encouraged the council to introduce food waste recycling.

“It’s good to see that food waste bags are being distributed with the blue bags this year, something the Lib Dems asked the council to do in 2019.”

He added: “It’s a shame there was a delay in ordering them because the Conservative Executive were so disorganised back in June/July last year.

“This delay has cost the council £100,000.”