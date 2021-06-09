New road opens in Wokingham town centre next week

On the same day, Biscoe Way, the road connecting from the corner of Earle Crescent to Shute End, will close for a year.

A NEW ROAD is opening in Wokingham town centre next week.

From Thursday, June 17, Earle Crescent, the new road which runs around Elms Field park and links Wellington Road to the remaining section of Elms Road and the Plaza car park, will fully open to vehicles and pedestrians.

The first owners of the townhouses at Elms Field are due to move in this summer.

On the same day, Biscoe Way, the road connecting from the corner of Earle Crescent to Shute End, will close for a year.

This is to allow David Wilson Homes to safely build the final phase of homes along the road.

“The new homes around Elms Field are progressing really well and it’s exciting to see the first residents getting ready to move in,” Cllr John Kaiser, executive member for housing and finance said.

“The quality of the work done by our partners, David Wilson Homes, is fantastic and you can see why the properties are proving so popular with people looking to live in Wokingham.

“We need to restrict Biscoe Way temporarily to allow the final phases of homes to be built safely over the coming year.

“Once completed, we will be able to reopen the road again and allow people to benefit properly from being able to access the park and The Plaza car park from both Shute End and Wellington Road.”

Access to the council’s Shute End office car park and the surge testing centres will be via the Shute End and Station Road entrances.

There will be no through access to the park.

Any drivers wanting to access Elms Road, Waterford Way, Ellison Way or The Plaza will have to follow diversion signs along Shute End, Station Road, Wellington Road and Earle Crescent.