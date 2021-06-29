New scheme allows people to work from neighbour’s home

RESIDENTS can now turn their home into a flexible office space, after new firm Jarvo launched in Reading.

The company helps people transform their patios and libraries into co-working spaces.

Founder Daniel Hillman, said: “So many of us have spent time, money and energy creating these [working] spaces for them to only become disused now the pandemic is easing, or we’re just sick of sitting in them.

“Jarvo connects people that are looking for a beautiful workspace that is local to home, with those who are looking for someone to fill theirs safely and securely.”

