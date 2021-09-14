Wokingham.Today

New season plans from Progress Theatre

by Laura Scardarella
Progress Theatre
Progress Theatre has announced its 2021 programme starting with Secret Life of Humans

PROGRESS Theatre has announced its new season line-up as it returns to in-person shows from
October.

The Reading-based theatre company has planned a range of productions all the way up until June next year.

The season starts with Secret Life of Humans, from October 11 to 16, Philip Ridley’s Radiant Vermin, from November 15 to 20 and Babe The Sheep-Pig on December 8 to 11.

After Christmas, Dark Sublime will run from January 17 to 22, The Progress New Writing
Festival will be from February 16 to 26, Yous Two on March 28 to April 2, Catch-22 from May 2 to 7 and finishing the season with Angels in America from June 16 to 26.

For more details, or to book, call the box office on 0118 384 2169, or log on to progresstheatre.co.uk

