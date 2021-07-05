New SEND school opens for Wokingham pupils, and it’s in Slough

WOKINGHAM pupils can now be referred to a new SEND school in Slough. Upton Grange is Hillingdon Manor School’s new provision for early years and Key Stage 1 specialist education for three- to seven-year-olds with autism, complex communication and sensory needs.

It has space for 35 pupils and will be taking referrals from Wokingham, Reading, Bracknell Forest, Slough, Buckinghamshire, Windsor and Maidenhead, Surrey, Hillingdon and Hounslow.

The school was opened in response to growing regional demand for specialist education.

There are in-house speech and language and occupational therapists, as well as psychologists and music and drama therapists.

Classes will be for six to 10 children, supported by a teacher and two teaching assistants.

Abigail Davis, head of education, said, “For a child with autism, entering a new environment can be a challenging experience, can impact their behaviour and trigger dysregulation.

“We provide our children with autism-appropriate education and support at key developmental stages that enables them to gain essential social skills and prepares them for life beyond school and in society.

“Our multi-disciplinary therapy team that works across Upton Grange, Yiewsley Grange and Hillingdon Manor enables us to share consistent knowledge about a child as they progress through our Key Stage 1, Key Stage 2 and Key Stage 3, 4 and 5 provision, and to provide them with the tools to self-regulate and prosper.”

Each child has an allocated pastoral care worker who looks after their needs and regularly updates parents or carers on progress.

The school is five minutes away from Slough town centre.

For more, visit: www.Hillingdonmanorschool.org.uk, email referrals@optionsautism.co.uk,

or call 01753 971090.