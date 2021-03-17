New Shinfield primary school to collect hard-to-recycle items

A NEW scheme has been launched by a Shinfield school to make it easier to reuse hard-to-recycle plastic packaging.

The collection point for coffee pods, biscuit wrappers and crisp packets has been installed at the school gates of Alder Grove Primary School, which opened in September last year.

The scheme is co-ordinated by Three Mile Cross resident Ali Chaney, who runs a terracycle scheme aimed at recycling items that are usually harder to repurpose, in turn reducing the amount of items that go to landfill.

There are already a number of drop-off points across Wokingham borough, and the scheme generates funds which are divided between good causes including pres-schools and schools.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We are pleased to launch our new TerraCycle scheme that sits within our school’s ethos of Proactive Citizenship and being community centred”.