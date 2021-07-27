New support group for parents starts next month

A NEW SUPPORT group is starting next month for new parents.

Brookside Church will run Baby Space every Tuesday from 10.30am to noon, starting on Tuesday, August 10.

It is a place for new and expecting parents to meet other people, relax and find support — regardless of background and faith.

It will be run by volunteers, and is free. There will also be refreshments, and visitors can choose to make a donation.

Each week, there will be a short discussion topic. This will include baby care, child development, coping as a parent and looking after yourself.

There is no fixed programme, as organisers hope it will be driven by parents and their needs.

To keep attendees safe, organisers will be cleaning the venue before each session, and hand sanitiser will be available on arrival.

Visitors must sign in with the NHS Test and Trace app, or leave their contact details should they be required for covid tracing.

Parents should wear face masks, and bring their own baby toys — to reduce the risk of transmitting coronavirus.