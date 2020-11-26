New three tier restrictions for England

NEW RESTRICTIONS will be in place next week.

Returning in a tougher reincarnation, three tier rules have changed since it was imposed earlier this year.

Tier one

Under tier one — medium risk, the 10pm curfew has been extended to 11pm, with the rule of six returning for indoor and outdoor settings.

Those from separate households, or support bubbles, must keep two metres away from one another.

People will be asked to reduce their travel as much as they can, and work from home where possible.

Spectators will be allowed to attend sports events and live performances, but in limited numbers subject to capacity.

And hair and beauty salons will be allowed to reopen.

Tier two

Under tier two — high alert, household mixing indoors is banned, with the rule of six applying to outdoor settings.

Pubs and restaurants will still be allowed to operate until 11pm — but alcohol can only be served as part of a substantial meal.

Sports, live events and hairdressing salons can continue as in tier one.

Tier three

Under tier three — very high alert, household mixing is banned both indoors and outdoors, including in pubs, restaurants and private gardens.

Outdoor public spaces will be subject to the rule of six. Eateries will be closed aside from takeaway and delivery. Indoor entertainment venues will also be closed. Hair and beauty salons are allowed to open.