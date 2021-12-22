New vegan burger is a festive special – Honest!

IT’S A burger that everyone can enjoy, but only for a limited time.

Honest Burgers has teamed up with Applewood to launch a special Christmas burger for vegans.

It uses Applewood’s Vegan Cheeze, THIS isn’t Bacon and a plant-based burger to create some festive magic. Add in shoestring fries, cranberry sauce and some rocket and your taste buds are set to blast off.

Honest Burgers is offering the burger for both dining in and takeaway customers, and it comes served with Honest’s homemade rosemary salted chips.

However, it is just for Christmas.

Lisa Harrison, senior brand manager for Applewood Vegan, was delighted to be teaming up with Honest Burgers for the festive treat.

“It’s great to see our award-winning Applewood Vegan cheeze being included in Honest Burgers Vegan Christmas offering,” she said. “It will provide a great smoky taste to Honest Burgers’ delicious plant-based burger and we can’t wait to hear the feedback from Honest Burgers’ customers.

“The Vegan Christmas burger really will be the perfect festive treat this Christmas and we hope this will be the beginning of a long-term collaboration with Honest Burgers.”

She added: “The Honest Burgers collaboration is the icing on the ‘cheeze-cake’ for Applewood Vegan this year as we have had a number of successful partnerships with some of the UK’s most popular pubs and restaurants including TGI Friday, where the vegan main is ‘To Vegan & Beyond Burger’ which sees a hearty plant based patty, grilled flat cap mushroom, smoked Applewood Vegan cheeze, crisp lettuce, tangy pickled red onions and vegan mayo nestled in a soft vegan bun.

“And Oakham Pubs group rolled out its autumn/winter menu at its 36 pubs earlier this year featuring a Nourish Bowl that contains roasted red pepper and garlic hummus, avocado, grilled courgette and roasted sweet potatoes, while the Future Farm no-beef burger comes topped with Applewood Vegan. We can’t wait to see what new collaborations 2022 will bring.”