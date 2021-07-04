New voices wanted for women’s choir

A CHOIR for women is welcoming new members for rehearsals, which are taking place outside due to current covid restrictions.

Bel Canto Ladies’ Choir is for upper voices and is based in Sonning and Woodley. Members come from the surrounding area.

The group says they are friendly and sociable, and that singing in a choir has health and wellbeing benefits.

Normal rehearsals are split between Pearson Hall in Sonning and Christ Church Woodley on Monday evenings during term time.

Musical director Diane Prince leads a varied repertoire of classical, folk, contemporary and compositions and arrangements.

No audition required and the ability to read music not essential.

For more details, log on to www.facebook.com/belcantochorussonning or email belcantomembers@gmail.com