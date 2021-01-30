Wokingham.Today

New watering hole installed in Elms Field

Elms Field
Elms Field in Wokingham

RESIDENTS can now refill their bottles in more places, thanks to the installation of a water fountain in Elms Field.

The council’s regeneration team said it’s getting ready for summer, to keep park and play area visitors hydrated.

“The first fountain we installed at Peach Place has proved a massive hit with visitors to the town,” said Cllr Charlotte Haitham Taylor, executive member for regeneration.

“When the opportunity came up to install a second one as part of our Elms Field regeneration we jumped at the chance.

“It’s vitally important, given the climate emergency, that we encourage people to do their bit towards reducing waste and helping to protect the environment.” 

It has been installed off Alexandra Court, opposite Nuffield Health.

