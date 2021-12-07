Wokingham.Today

New Wokingham charity and community hub launches

by Natalie Burton0
Waterford House off Denmark Street is home to a new hub for charities and community service organisations.

A NEW base for charities has opened in Wokingham town centre.

The Charity and Community Hub has been set up in Waterford House, which is in Erfstadt Court on Denmark Street. It is already the home of Citizen’s Advice Wokingham.

Six more community services have moved into the hub. Involve, an organisation which supports voluntary, community and faith groups in their charitable work, will manage the centre. They have been joined by Cranstoun, Home Start, Health Watch, The Link Visiting Scheme and Mind in Berkshire.

Local charities CLASP and Promise Inclusion will be moving in later this month. They will be joined by Wokingham Volunteer Centre and Wokingham Foodbank in the new year.

Cllr Charles Margetts, executive member for health, wellbeing and adult services, said that the new hub builds on the positive partnerships which developed between the borough council and the voluntary and community sector during the past 18 months.

“It is a fantastic achievement and I hope it will be the first of several in the borough,” he said.

“There are huge benefits to our communities from this coordinated approach to the delivery of services. We can’t understate the value of the crucial work of the borough’s voluntary sector.”

The hub will run as an appointments only operation from Wednesday, 8 December. It is anticipated that the centre will fully open to visitors in the new year.

For more information, email: reception@vcshub.co.uk

