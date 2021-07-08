New Wokingham primary school given name after patron saint of music

The 210 place school at Matthewsgreen will be called St Cecilia’s Church of England Primary School

THE NEW primary school in Wokingham has been given its name.

The 210 place school at Matthewsgreen will be called St Cecilia’s Church of England Primary School. It has been named after the patron saint of music and musicians by The Keys Academy Trust, which will run the school when it opens next September.

Hester Wooller, chief executive at The Keys Academy Trust, said the decision was to choose a female saint.

“The trust considers all of the creative arts as important ways for children to express themselves, which is reflected in the choice of St Cecilia who is the patron saint of music and musicians,” she said.

The school’s new logo

“As a trust our high performing schools nurture academic habits and skills, personal development and creativity across the whole range of subject disciplines and have a broad offer of sporting activities to promote health and well-being.”

Cllr Graham Howe, executive member for children’s services, said: “St Cecilia’s is a fantastic name for the school, with a great story behind it.

“The Keys Academy Trust has a track record of running high performing schools in our area and I am sure this will be no exception. I’m looking forward to seeing it open and serving our community.”

The new school is part of the north Wokingham development, where 2,000 homes are being built.

Over the summer, the final few modules will be dropped into place.

The project also includes a new community centre on the same site, with a separate entrance.