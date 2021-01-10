New workshops to help families and people with autism

HELP is at hand for autistic people and their families.

This is because Autism Berkshire is launching a series of free online workshops to advise autistic adults, and parents and carers of autistic children, on their entitlement to benefits.

The charity is running Understanding Your Benefits Rights workshops from next week to help people understand which benefits awards they may be eligible for, and how to apply for them.

Jane Stanford-Beal, chief executive officer of Autism Berkshire, said: “Our Benefits Service has an outstanding track record of helping autistic people in the county and their families to secure vital financial support.”

Last year, the charity helped clients receive benefits and back payments totalling more than £235,000.

“Our workshops help autistic people in Berkshire and their families to navigate the benefits system and find out about all the support that our expert advisers can provide,” Ms Stanford-Beal added.

The Understanding Your Benefits Rights workshops will take place as follows:

January 11: For autistic young people and adults aged 16+ and their parents and carers, about applying for Personal Independence Payment.

February 8: For autistic young people and adults aged 16+, and their parents and carers, about applying for Universal Credit and Employment & Support Allowance.

March 8: For parents and carers of autistic children aged up to 15, about applying for Disability Living Allowance (DLA).

For more information and to register for a space, visit: www.autismberkshire.org.uk/benefits-service