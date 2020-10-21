Newbury Ladies 2-6 Woodley United Ladies: Kestrels stage second half comeback with Page-Smith hat-trick

Woodley United staged a second half comeback at Newbury to come away with all three points and lead the league table after two games.

In a first half the visitors dominated they went into the half time break two-one down due to failing to convert chances while being hesitant in defence.

From the off Woodley was positive Freya Jenkins, Becca Gooch and Rosie Page-Smith all having good chances before Newbury’s first attack in the seventeenth saw Gabriely DaSilva shoot wide from distance.

Jenkins and Page-Smith again failed to take chances and were punished in the 26th minute from a corner kick.

The lead was short lived as eight minutes later Page-Smith levelled from the edge of the penalty area following a Gooch pass. A minute from half time Jenkins went close but Newbury caught Woodley on the counter attack with DaSilva restoring the home team’s advantage with a long range shot.

Ten minutes into the second half United had taken the lead. Gooch calmly slotted home from a Jenkins pass before Jenkins rounded Kat Brown in the hosts’ goal following an assist from Page-Smith.

Page-Smith fired over the crossbar shortly afterwards and Eva Thomas narrowly failed to convert a Jenkins pass.

While Woodley was in the ascendancy it was not until seventy second minute that they scored a fourth when Page-Smith converted a Jenkins cross which was followed three minutes later with Page-Smith completing her hat-trick with a header from a Ellen Surtees corner.

Surtees was then called on to make an interception to deny a Newbury attack before Molly Lambourne one a foot race to be first to the ball and fire pass Brown to complete the scoring in the eighty second minute.

Woodley United Ladies: N Haines, Crook, Measham, Thomas, Surtees, Gooch, M Haines (Pearson), Quinn (Poole), Page-Smith (Lambourne), Jenkins (Bendall), Wilkins (Scott)