Newbury’s Watermill launches Full House appeal

THE WATERMILL in Newbury has closed temporarily, and Lone Flyer has been cancelled.

Also off are the November 26-December 2 performances of A Christmas Carol.

The theatre says that affected ticket-holders will be contacted by the box office.

The theatre plans to reopen once restrictions are lifted. A revised schedule will be published shortly. They also hope to reschedule cancelled performances of Lone Flyer for the New Year.

Artistic and executive director, Paul Hart said: “There is no doubt that this has been a difficult year, but we are proud that since March 17, when we first closed our doors, we have engaged with 1,774 people through our online outreach and education workshops, created four brand new productions, two held outdoors, and presented 103 performances.”

The Watermill has launched an appeal, Full House, to support its work.

For more details, log on to www.watermill.org.uk