THE NEXT Mental Health and Wellbeing Community Alliance meeting will be held next year.

The virtual meeting will run from 2pm, to 3.30pm on Thursday, February 3.

It is open to residents, and will explore peer support for mental health and wellbeing in Wokingham.

Residents can sign up via Eventbrite.

Afterwards, they will be send the meeting Teams link via the Eventbrite page.