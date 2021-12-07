NHS Berkshire West reminds residents to wait for a covid booster jab invite

NHS BERKSHIRE West bosses have asked eligible adults to wait until called for a covid booster.

The reminder comes after the programme was extended to 12 to 15 year olds. Jabs are not yet available for this age group.

A spokesperson for Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group, which is coordinating the effort, said that development is the biggest change in eligibility since the booster programme was launched.

“It is important to be aware that the NHS will contact people about booster appointments as soon as they are eligible,” they said.

“People should not contact their GP practice, or other parts of the NHS, or turn up at vaccination centres until they are contacted by the NHS.”

It is hoped that all those eligible for a booster will be given the opportunity to book by the end of January next year.

Those currently being contacted had their second jab at least six months ago include: those living in residential care homes for older adults, all adults aged 40 years or over, frontline health and social care workers, all those aged 16 to 49 years with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe Covid-19, and adult carers or household contacts of an immunosuppressed individual.