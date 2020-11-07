NHS push £600,000 into BAME organ donation campaigns

NEW funding is to be made available to help encourage blood donations among black, Asian, mixed heritage and minority ethnic communities.

The £600,000 funding aims to address a shortage of organs for those waiting for a transplant from all BAME backgrounds, and the lack of Black blood donors whose blood is used to treat conditions like Sickle Cell Disease.

Research shows that as of last month, 1,408 people from BAME backgrounds are actively waiting for a transplant, almost one third of all patients waiting in total. Family refusal continues to be the biggest obstacle to organ donation amongst the communities. Around half as many BAME families approached about organ donation agree to go ahead, this is significantly lower compared to families from other backgrounds.

The Community Investment Scheme is run by NHS Blood and Transplant, which is responsible for blood and organ donation, and will fund community and/or faith/belief organisations to drive awareness, understanding and behaviour change.

NHS Blood and Transplant is now seeking applications to engage diverse communities on the issue of blood donation

Three funding bands are available for projects

Funds up to £2,499

Funds between £2,500- £10,000.

Funds between £10,001 and £20,000

As part of the scheme, NHS Blood and Transplant is launching the Community Engagement Leads initiative. This will work in conjunction with key community-based organisations to create grassroot networks to promote organ and blood donation.

Since its 2018 launch, the Community Investment Scheme has supported 43 organisations to deliver 50 community-led projects, reaching 4,000 people with conversations and information leaflets, while 8,000 attended a talk or workshop.

NHS Blood and Transplant said that Covid-19 means that making innovative approaches to community engagement is essential. As a result, applicants are asked to demonstrate consideration of the current uncertainty caused by the pandemic.

Applications focused on a digital delivery are encouraged, while digital contingency planning will be expected for any face-to-face work.

Health minister Lord Bethell said:“This new funding will help organisations carry out vital work within local BAME communities by opening up and informing the conversation about organ and blood donation.

“Often a person’s best donor match will share their ethnicity, but too many donation opportunities are missed because families aren’t discussing the subject.”

He added: “We know when it comes to organ donation, these conversations save lives, which is why it is so important to help individuals make an informed decision and talk about it with their families.”

NHS Blood and Transplant is keen to work with trusted voices and organisations who can help address barriers, normalise blood donation and drive behaviour change within Black African and Black Caribbean communities.

Altaf Kazi, head of faith and belief engagement at NHS Blood and Transplant, said: “We are delighted that this year we saw an increase in people from Black, Asian and minority ethnic backgrounds saying yes to organ donation when approached.

“This shows great progress, however overall BAME donor numbers are still very low.

“With people from BAME communities more likely to need a transplant, and the best chance of a match often coming from a donor of the same ethnicity, there is still a need for greater awareness and understanding.

“We are asking more people from BAME communities to find out about both blood and organ donation and help us to address the health inequalities that many members of these communities may face. By giving your support you can help save lives.”

More information about the Community Investment Scheme can be found at: www.nhsbt.nhs.uk/cis/ or by emailing: community.funding@nhsbt.nhs.uk

Applications should be submitted by 5pm on Wednesday, December 2. Projects will need to be completed by Saturday, October 1, 2022