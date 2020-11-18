NHS services draw up plans to cope with winter

AS THE WINTER draws in, health and social care teams across Berkshire West are joining forces.

In order to prepare for increased demand, hospital staff and local councils have drawn up a comprehensive plan to ensure NHS services are prepared for winter, flu, Covid-19 and other health demands.

The NHS comes under more strain every winter as cold weather and hazardous conditions lead to greater reliance on GP services and hospitals.

And due to the coronavirus pandemic, demand will be even greater this year.

“Our winter planning this year looks very different because of Covid-19,” said Dom Hardy, chief operating officer at Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust.

“However, we are fully prepared, building on the good work we’ve done over previous winters, and using all the information we’ve learned during Covid.

“We’re working hard to keep on top of our planned and emergency work and to do it safely whilst also caring for Covid patients, but we need the cooperation of local people here.”

Mr Hardy is encouraging residents with life-threatening conditions to continue coming to the emergency room, and is asking those with hospital appointments to continue attending.

“The hospital is perfectly safe,” he adds, “and it’s important we continue to manage patients’ healthcare and treatment.”

As part of the RBH’s winter strategy, a range of support services for those struggling with their mental health are available too.

These include free online counselling for young people aged 11 to 19, and talking therapies accessible by self-referral.

“GP surgeries are all open for business and it’s essential people contact us,” Dr Abid Irfan, chair of the Berkshire West Clinical Commissioning Group added.

“And of course there is a lot people can do to help themselves stay well over winter – stock up on painkillers, eat healthily, restrict alcohol to the recommended limits, stop smoking, try and keep warm, have a flu jab and take some exercise.”