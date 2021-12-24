NHS services in Reading and Wokingham under pressure this winter

RESIDENTS are being urged to help reduce pressure on NHS services over the winter.

A campaign run by Berkshire West CCG, Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, and Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust aims to highlight the different services on offer.

It calls on residents to be prepared, and have a fully-stocked medicine cabinet, treat colds and minor illnesses at home, support vulnerable relatives, and get Covid-19 and flu vaccines.

The campaign also urges the community to know the right place to go when they need help.

Residents have been reminded to only visit the Emergency Department in the case of life-threatening emergencies, using NHS 111 Online for any urgent medical queries.

Steve McManus, CEO at Royal Berkshire NHS Foundation Trust, said that many times, more than 400 people have arrived at the Emergency Department in a single day.

“We will always be there to provide support and help, but would strongly encourage the public to take the actions highlighted in this campaign to help reduce pressure and ensure everyone is able to access the health and social care support they need,” he added.

People can also self-refer to Talking Therapies without needing to see a GP.

If someone does need to speak to their GP, this can also be done through online and video appointments, as well as face-to-face consultations.

Dr Abid Irfan, clinical chair of Berkshire West CCG said that there is significant pressure on NHS services across Reading, Wokingham, and West Berkshire, including GPs, Emergency Departments, and pharmacies.

“We are all working together to provide best possible care we can, but by supporting this winter campaign you can help your local NHS services over the next few months,” he said.

Gerry Crawford, regional director, from Berkshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said staff are doing everything they can to make sure help is always there for those who need it most.

“You can make a difference,” he added.