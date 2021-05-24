Wokingham.Today

NHS staff to represent Royal Berks Charity in football match against Denham United FC

NHS staff will represent Royal Berks Charity FC in a charity match against Denham United FC that will be played at Wycombe Wanderers’ Adams Park.

A squad of NHS key workers will be joined by some former professional footballers and celebrity guests in the match to be played on Sunday, May 30.

Tickets will be available to purchase for £5 each and will also feature a raffle at full-time, with prizes donated by a host of EFL and Premier League clubs.

The money raised at the event will help to fund the Royal Berks Charity.
n For more information, visit: www.royalberkscharity.co.uk

