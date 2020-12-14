NHS warns residents of flu risk

IT’S MORE important than ever to have a free flu vaccination if you have a long-term health condition.

That’s the message from the NHS, which warns that its research shows that if people get flu and coronavirus at the same time, they are more likely to be seriously ill or be admitted to hospital.

They say that an average of 11,000 deaths occur annually due to flu-related complications. Of these deaths, many were in people with underlying conditions.

People with chronic heart disease are approximately 11 times more likely to die if they catch flu than individuals who have no other underlying health condition.

Dr Raj Thakkar, Long Term Condition Lead for Hampshire and Thames Valley Strategic Clinical Network at NHS England and NHS Improvement, said it’s important for people with long-term health conditions to get the vaccine.

“If you have diabetes, a long-term respiratory, heart, kidney, liver or neurological condition, are immunosuppressed, morbidly obese or have problems with your spleen, you are more likely to experience serious complications from flu, like pneumonia, and end up in hospital,” he said. “The flu vaccine is the best way to protect yourself from the flu.

“GP practices and pharmacies have worked hard to put social distancing and other measures in place so you can have the flu vaccination in a safe environment.”

People with a long-term health condition should have received a letter to invite them for their flu vaccination and can speak to their GP to arrange an appointment.

Nick Carter, who is retired, said: “I’m a type 1 diabetic, have heart failure and recently got my flu jab at my local GP surgery. I had a letter through the post to say I was eligible for a free one so booked in.

“I don’t always remember to do it but this year I wanted to make sure I did as I was warned having Covid and flu together can be dangerous. It took a few minutes and now there’s one less thing to worry about.”