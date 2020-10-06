Nick celebrates 40 years of service for Wokingham Lions

Nick Halford is celebrating 40 years of service to the community, as a member of the Wokingham Lions Club.

Last month, he received a letter of congratulations from Dr Jitsuhiro Yamada, past International President, Lions Club International, and a special 40-year chevron Lions pin.

Nick said: “I was introduced to Lionism by my father, who was a charter member of the club from 1974.

“I supported him in various club activities such as programme selling for their annual Donkey Derby, and collecting pledges for a local radio charity appeal. This continued until my father passed away suddenly in 1980, when I became a member of the club.”

Nigel Page, president, Wokingham Lions Club, said: “Nick is the epitome of what the Lions Club stands for – supporting those in need, raising funds for local charities, and helping the community.”

Nick has spearheaded the club’s efforts to collect and recycle used spectacles for the club’s Spek Trek initiative. This involves collecting and delivering unwanted glasses to a Lions Club on the south coast, where they are sorted and shipped to France. From there, they are sent to eye clinics in developing countries to help those in need have access to a pair of glasses.

Over the years, Nick has supported the running of numerous fundraising and community service activities such as:

An annual Donkey Derby

Attending many local fairs and fetes with fundraising games

Assistance at a residential camp for severely disabled youth

Transporting people to entertainment evenings

Assisting local residents with gardening and decorating

The Can Can appeal –helping collect and distribute food to local residents

“The social side of the club has been very enjoyable for my wife Ann and me,” Nick said.

“Spending time with like-minded people at various events such as a local quiz, treasure hunt or safari

supper are just a few examples.

“On a wider scale, we have attended meetings of other UK Lions Clubs when visiting a different part of the country, and made to feel very welcome.

“Participating in international exchanges with our twinned clubs has been rather special too.”

For more information on the Wokingham Lions Club, please visit the website, www.wokinghamlions.org.uk

