Nick does things by halves

NICK SALTER caught the attention of many when he visited Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this month.

With half his beard and moustache shaven, the Katesgrove man was raising money for Addison’s Disease Self-Help Group (ADSHG).

Inspired by his step-father, David Pickles, who pulled the same stunt more than 30 years ago for his London commute, Nick raised more than £1,000.

And it took him a year to grow the beard.

The charity supports his Mother, Sue Pickles, who lives with Addison’s. She is dependent on steroids every day to stay healthy, as her body does not produce enough cortisol.

“Addison’s is so uncommon, lots of doctors are likely to never come across it in their career,” Sue says.

This means she is often advising on her own medical treatment, when meeting a new doctor.

“It can be very isolating and worrying at times,” she explains. “You end up managing your own condition.

“ADSHG produces leaflets to help medics, dentists, employees and Addisonians to treat and understand this disease.

“It’s very special that Nick was raising awareness for it,” she says. “He had a QR code pinned on his back so people could scan and donate.”

Nick says on the day many people took a while to spot the unusual facial hair design.

“It was funny,” he said. “It was really well received.”

He has now removed the other half of the beard, and sports stubble instead.

Vick Smith, operations manager at the charity, said they are blessed to have a supportive community.

“We are often blown away by the energy and dedication of families and friends of people with the condition who choose to fundraise for us,” he says. “There are certainly no half measures in Nick’s wonderful fundraising effort for us.

“Nick’s half-beard photos made our day at HQ. We will ensure that every penny raised will go to supporting more people like Nick’s mother to have a better quality of life when they are unable to make enough cortisol themselves.”

To make a donation to Nick’s fundraiser, visit: bit.ly/HalfShave