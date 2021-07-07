Night time for Windsor Theatre Guild’s summer Shakespeare

ACTORS will be playing their part in an outdoor Shakespeare production this summer.

Windsor Theatre Guild, a community theatre company based in Windsor, is putting on Shakspeare’s classic tale, Twelfth Night.

The production, directed by Adrian Tang, will be performed at Foxley Grove, Holport, from Wednesday, July 28 until Saturday, August 7.

Separated from her twin brother Sebastian in a shipwreck, Viola disguises herself as a boy, calling herself Cesario, and becomes a servant to the Duke Orsino.

This fast-paced romantic comedy has several interwoven plots of romance, mistaken identities and practical jokes.

Having started read-throughs via Zoom, the company could finally rehearse in person from the beginning of May at Windsor Football Club.

The company had planned to perform Federico Garcia Lorcas’ Blood Wedding back in March 2020, which has been postponed to next year.

Although the group held an online murder mystery event back in January, this will be the company’s first live theatre performance since the pandemic began.

Duncan Reed, who has been a part of the company for four years, took on the position as chair last year.

Following Derek Reay, who was chair for 14 years, Mr Reed explained he is “looking forward” to representing the company in their first post-lockdown live performance.

“All the cast and crew can’t wait to get back out there and perform, they’re all so excited because their natural and happy environment is on stage”, he said.

“Lots of new actors have joined us, and we’ve especially had a lot of young people come through our doors which is great, we’re always welcoming new members into the company.”

Tickets cost £14 for adults and £10 for under 18s. To book, visit ticketsource.co.uk/wtg

For more details, log on to windsortheatreguild.co.uk