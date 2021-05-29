Nikki is one of the super seven

WOKINGHAM woman Nikki Gladwin-Stride is one of the “super-seven” students who was recently awarded a national business grant.

Nikki Gladwin-Stride, who is studying for a business apprenticeship with the University of Chester, will now use the money to relaunch her own events business.

As a children’s entertainer, her firm NikNak Events caters to birthday parties and workshops, as well as festivals and corporate entertainment.

“This is something I am passionate about, as I have not been able to operate during the last year due to the pandemic,” Ms Gladwin-Stride said.

“It will also offer a nice treat for local pupils to enjoy some disco fun to boost morale after a year of restrictions.”

She received the £1,000 grant from Santander Universities UK, which launched its enterprise-boosting scheme to support freelance small and medium-sized businesses.

Kirsty Badrock, entrepreneurship coordinator at the University of Chester, congratulated the seven students and thanked Santander for supporting small, freelance enterprises.

Robert Simmons, from Santander Universities UK, added: “[We are] committed to supporting entrepreneurship and we are delighted to be able to support freelancers who have been particularly affected by the pandemic.

“We hope that this support will help to kickstart some really important projects that will have been put on hold while businesses have adapted to the incredibly difficult circumstances of the past 12 months, and we hope to see those relationships between freelancers and businesses rekindled.”