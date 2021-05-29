Wokingham.Today

Nikki is one of the super seven

by Charlotte King0
Nikki Gladwin-Stride
Nikki Gladwin-Stride

WOKINGHAM woman Nikki Gladwin-Stride is one of the “super-seven” students who was recently awarded a national business grant.

Nikki Gladwin-Stride, who is studying for a business apprenticeship with the University of Chester, will now use the money to relaunch her own events business.

As a children’s entertainer, her firm NikNak Events caters to birthday parties and workshops, as well as festivals and corporate entertainment.

“This is something I am passionate about, as I have not been able to operate during the last year due to the pandemic,” Ms Gladwin-Stride said.

“It will also offer a nice treat for local pupils to enjoy some disco fun to boost morale after a year of restrictions.”

She received the £1,000 grant from Santander Universities UK, which launched its enterprise-boosting scheme to support freelance small and medium-sized businesses.

Kirsty Badrock, entrepreneurship coordinator at the University of Chester, congratulated the seven students and thanked Santander for supporting small, freelance enterprises.

Robert Simmons, from Santander Universities UK, added: “[We are] committed to supporting entrepreneurship and we are delighted to be able to support freelancers who have been particularly affected by the pandemic.

“We hope that this support will help to kickstart some really important projects that will have been put on hold while businesses have adapted to the incredibly difficult circumstances of the past 12 months, and we hope to see those relationships between freelancers and businesses rekindled.”

Related posts

Make your virtual presentation unmissable, says Woodley Business Club

Phil Creighton

LOCKDOWN: Stay and shop local says business group

Charlotte King

How to manage business stress

Phil Creighton
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
open

Wokingham Today – which is a Social Enterprise  provides Wokingham Borough with free, independent news coverage.

If you are able, please support our work.

Click Here to Support Wokingham.Today
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Cookies

This site uses cookies: Find out more.