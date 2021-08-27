Nine in 10 uni students believe personal growth matters as much as career

PERSONAL growth is just as important as career progression, according to young people in the South East who have realigned their priorities post-pandemic.

Research by Censuswide has revealed nearly nine in 10 (88%) university students and graduates in the region believe growing as a person is as important as being successful in work.

More than three-quarters (76%) of the 2,000 students surveyed also said they had less “breakthrough moments” where they excelled in work, life or studies during the pandemic.

The report was commissioned as part of the Get into Teaching campaign, in a bid to encourage young people to consider education as a career path

Roger Pope, spokesperson for Get Into Teaching, said: “Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, many students and graduates are re-evaluating their future career plans and considering which industries, or parts of society, they want to work in.

“Our research highlights how the newest entrants to the jobs market are looking for a career that offers opportunities for personal growth alongside traditional career progression opportunities.”