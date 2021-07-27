Wokingham.Today

Nine Mile Ride pupils put their movies on the big screen

NIne Mile Ride
Nine Mile Ride pupils enjoy watching their silent movies on a big screen Picture: Laura Scardarella

THE RED CARPET was rolled out for school pupils at a special cinema showing last week.

Nine Mile Ride Primary, in Finchampstead, held an Oscar-themed event for its year three students at the Everyman Cinema on Elms Field, to present an array of silent movies they had created on the big screen.

Children dressed up for the occasion to mark the celebration and grabbed their popcorn as they made their way through the entrance.

Nine Mile Ride
The pupils’ walk of fame

Star of fame cards with pupils’ names on were laid on the staircase leading up to the screen for families to enjoy.

This event had been planned by class teachers Mark Scurr and Amie Roberts as part of a Magic and Movies topic. 

Throughout the school term, the pupils scripted, directed, edited and acted in their very own silent films.

READ MORE: Freely Fruity trio plant orchard at Wheatfield Primary School

The children treated the audience to a presentation of short videos, acceptance speeches, singing and even a fun interview hosted by Mr Scurr.

Headteacher Ali Brown said she was “so proud” of the students’ achievements.

“Having already postponed the event a couple of times, I’m so happy that the children had the opportunity to sparkle and shine at the event on Tuesday.

“Everyman Cinema has been brilliant and it was lovely to see how excited the pupils were as they walked in with their parents and friends.”

For more details, visit ninemileride.co.uk

