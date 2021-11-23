Wokingham.Today

No changes to Wokingham bin days this Christmas

by Staff Writer0
There are no changes to collection days this year. Picture: Wokingham Borough Council

RUBBISH and recycling dates for the Christmas period have been announced by Wokingham Borough Council.

This year it’s easier than ever: there are no changes to the schedule.

Collections will be on residents’ normal bin collection day, including garden waste.

Residents have been asked to put their bins out the night before, as rounds will start earlier than usual.

The council has stressed that all paper and cardboard recycling must be kept dry as it cannot be recycled if it is wet.

Metallic wrapping paper must be put in blue waste bags as this cannot be recycled.

Christmas cards can go in green sacks, but residents are encouraged to consider finding a charity that may collect them for fundraising.

Real Christmas trees can be cut up and placed in brown bins or compostable sacks and put out as normal.

