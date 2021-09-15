Wokingham.Today

No children’s ensemble for Hexagon panto this year

by Laura Scardarella0
Paul Morse
Paul Morse and Justin Fletcher are panto superstars at The Hexagon

PRODUCERS of this year’s pantomime at The Hexagon have announced it won’t include a junior ensemble this Christmas.

The Reading-based theatre is part of multiple locations that won’t feature young performers in this year’s show of Beauty and the Beast.

Pantomime producers Imagine Theatre said they want to keep productions as safe as possible by limiting numbers in the cast.

With many factors, such as audition days, chaperones and rehearsals the company already has to consider, the company has stated it is more complex with covid.

But, the Imagine Theatre team added, they are looking forward to welcoming the youths back next year for the 2022 season.

For more details, visit imaginetheatre.co.uk

