No cold shoulder from law firm as it lends a hand to a national publisher

A THAMES Valley law firm has lent a helping hand to a national publisher.

Blandy & Blandy’s corporate and commercial team recently advised The Cold Chain Federation on a number of acquisitions.

The Federation, a trade association for businesses using temperature-controlled storage, acquired industry magazines Cold Chain News and Global Cold Chain News.

David Few, from the Blandy & Blandy team, advised on the deal with Emma Ford.

“It was a pleasure to assist the Federation with this acquisition, which I am sure will further help the Federation continue to provide invaluable support to the logistics sector particularly during these most difficult and challenging times,” he said.

Cold Chain Federation chief executive, Shane Brennan, said working with Blandy & Blandy was “reassuring at every stage.”

“We are delighted to have made this acquisition,” he added.

“Over the past three years we have been on a journey to transform our organisation so as to ensure it has an impactful voice on the major issues; brings professionals together to learn and problem-solve; and invests in the advice and research that benefits the whole UK cold chain.”

The magazines will continue to operate independently.