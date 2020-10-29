No more selfish parking, says British Parking Association

A NEW campaign has been launched in a bid to clamp down on drivers who leave their vehicles in anti-social places.

The British Parking Association (BPA) said that the issue is a major frustration for many. The It’s Not OK campaign will highlight why effective parking management is so important and how it addresses many of the issues that impact negatively on local communities.

Posters will highlight problem parking areas and the hashtag #selfishparking will be used to encourage motorists to think before they park.

Alison Tooze, BPA membership development manager, says: “We hope that putting an emphasis on the importance of motorists respecting others, thinking before they park and not behaving selfishly will also help us start a different conversation about the role of the parking sector.”