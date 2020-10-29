The Wokingham Paper

No more selfish parking, says British Parking Association

Market Place
A car parked in the disabled bay of the new Market Place Picture: Tony Johnson

A NEW campaign has been launched in a bid to clamp down on drivers who leave their vehicles in anti-social places.

The British Parking Association (BPA) said that the issue is a major frustration for many. The It’s Not OK campaign will highlight why effective parking management is so important and how it addresses many of the issues that impact negatively on local communities.

Posters will highlight problem parking areas and the hashtag #selfishparking will be used to encourage motorists to think before they park.

Alison Tooze, BPA membership development manager, says: “We hope that putting an emphasis on the importance of motorists respecting others, thinking before they park and not behaving selfishly will also help us start a different conversation about the role of the parking sector.”

